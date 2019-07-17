Mayor thanks Swampy for his service to the city

Wednesday, 17 July, 2019 - 18:54

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester today thanked retiring City Councillor Simon Marsh for his long-standing civic service.

Cr Marsh announced today he would be standing down from Council at the local body elections in October. He was first elected as a councillor in 2010.

"I came on to Council with Swampy nine years ago and have always appreciated the way he put Wellington first," the Mayor said. "What has stood out for me has been his calmness and common sense. He got on with everyone around the Council table, regardless of their personal point of view."

The Mayor said Cr Marsh had done a good job looking after the Economic Development, Small Business and Events portfolios during the current triennium, and had represented the council well on the Wellington Regional Stadium Trust, helping Wellington lure such diverse attractions as rapper Eminem and the Warriors rugby league team to the capital.

"Swampy has been a diligent representative of the Eastern ward. He was responsible for the resilience improvements in Lyall Bay, making the waterfront safer in the event of storm surges, and also led the beautification of the area.

"He fostered the Business Improvement District concept, which has led to the establishment of BIDs in suburbs such as Tawa, Kilbirnie, Khandallah and Miramar. He has always been a strong supporter of local businesses."

Cr Marsh has said he intends to contest a seat on the Capital and Coast District Health Board and is considering seeking other governance roles.