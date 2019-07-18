Thinking about running for Whanganui council? - come hear what it's like

Thursday, 18 July, 2019 - 13:04

Ever thought about running for Whanganui District Council? Not sure what politics is all about?

Then come along to hear what it’s like to represent Whanganui voters at Bayleys Hall, 158 Wicksteed Street, from 6.00pm-7.00pm on Monday, 22 July, then the following week on Tuesday, 30 July.

In partnership with the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce, current Whanganui MP Harete Hipango will tell her story on 22 July. On 30 July the Women’s Network Whanganui hosts former Whanganui Mayor, Annette Main, who will share her experiences.

This is a great opportunity to hear from people who have successfully campaigned for votes and worked to represent others’ views, Council Senior Democracy Advisor Kate Barnes says.

These presentations will be followed by a Q+A session and some information from the Council about the electoral process. All are welcome to attend both talks.

This year’s local elections will be held on Saturday, 12 October 2019. Candidate nominations open on Friday, 19 July and close at 12 noon on Friday, 16 August 2019.

For more election information visit www.whanganui.govt.nz/election2019