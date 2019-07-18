Minister visits to celebrate return of kerbside glass recycling in Tauranga

Thursday, 18 July, 2019 - 13:31

Tauranga City Council and the Ministry for the Environment stepped in at short notice to support kerbside glass collection in Tauranga after private kerbside glass collection services were withdrawn in March 2018.

"The reintroduction of this service and its operation since October 2018 has been a great success. It is on track to help divert from landfill 6,000 tonnes of glass waste generated in Tauranga each year," Associate Minister for the Environment, Eugenie Sage said today.

"Prior to the support being provided fewer people were recycling, as the alternative was visiting a transfer station and having to wait to recycle."

The Ministry for the Environment’s Waste Minimisation Fund contributed $256,500 to fund half of the 52,950 crates tagged with radio frequency identification (RFID) readers needed for collections. The service was reintroduced to every residential household in Tauranga in October 2018.

The kerbside collection service has had a much bigger uptake than expected, so the Tauranga City Council is putting on a 6th glass collection truck which is due to start in July. On average 5,500 households are serviced each day. The council estimates almost twice as much glass is being collected compared to the previous collection service. Glass contamination has been reduced by operators being able to sort the glass by colour at the roadside.

The recycling crates’ new radio frequency identification technology tracks the bins to the individual property helping improve customer service. High level data captured by the RFID tag identifies generalised recycling trends and patterns that can help in educating the community about how to recycle properly.

"We are committed towards supporting solutions to reduce waste. It’s fantastic to have been able to fund this recycling initiative which has had a significant impact on reducing our landfill," says Eugenie Sage.

More information on the Ministry for the Environment’s Waste Minimisation Fund:

http://www.mfe.govt.nz/more/funding/waste-minimisation-fund/about-waste-minimisation-fund