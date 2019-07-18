TOP announces its Annual General Meeting and board member elections

Thursday, 18 July, 2019 - 15:32

TOP will be holding its Annual General Meeting at the Grey Lynn RSC, in Auckland on 10 August 2019 at 1pm.

Geoff Simmons, Leader of TOP, says "I'm excited to kick off our journey to 2020 at the AGM. I'll be setting out our plan to get into Parliament and outlining the issues that will be the focus of our campaign."

Four members are standing for election to three open positions on the Board. The candidate profiles and statements are available to view here.

TOP’s internal elections will once again be conducted by Horizon State. Andy Ellis, Chief Product Officer, says "We are thrilled that TOP is utilising our blockchain-based decision making software again for this engagement, as it ensures that a fair and transparent process is followed and all members can be assured that their input counts." He adds "It has been great to watch TOP take shape over the last 8 months and transform into a strong, united and devoted team, and we wish Geoff and The Opportunities Party all the best in the 2020 elections."

Geoff Simmons notes "I'm proud to be working with Horizon State again. They are a small Kiwi company taking on the world. Blockchain is more than cryptocurrency - it will disrupt the way we do many things. The secure, transparent online voting platform offered by Horizon State is just one example."

Board reports and financials are now available for members to review. Members are encouraged to contact TOP at info@top.org.nz if they have not received their information. Links are provided for media to access our financials as promised as part of our "radical transparency" approach.

Members who are unable to travel to Auckland will be invited to satellite events around the country. Invitations will be issued to members shortly. The event will be open to the public, pending availability, after members have had the opportunity to RSVP. No one will be admitted without an RSVP registered prior.