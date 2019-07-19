Nominations now open for local government elections

Friday, 19 July, 2019 - 09:58

If you see yourself as a potential leader and are passionate about your district then now is your chance to give local politics a go and to have a say in your community’s future.

Nominations for candidates wishing to stand in this year’s local council elections have now opened.

Dale Ofsoske, Electoral Officer says anyone wishing to stand as a candidate for Stratford District Council, Taranaki Regional Council or Taranaki District Health Board should get their nominations in now.

Nominations close at noon on Friday 16 August. It’s important to note nominations must be accepted by this time.

Stratford District Council Chief Executive Sven Hanne said, "We are encouraging

anyone who has a passion for this community and a desire to contribute to its future to

consider standing for council."

"It is a unique opportunity to make a real difference to the place we call home."

"Local government and local democracy are fundamental to our society, giving the opportunity for everyone’s voice to be heard. Mayors and councillors exercise a leadership role in our towns, cities and regions and represent the views of the community."

"We need a range of elected members of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds to ensure our council represents the diversity of our community. Anyone over the age of 18 can stand for election as long as they are a New Zealand citizen and on the electoral roll."

Meanwhile, Local Government New Zealand recently announced the launch of its Vote 2019 campaign, which aims to lift nationwide voter turnout in local elections and increase people’s engagement with their local council.

The national Vote 2019 campaign will showcase the value local government provides to communities across the country, with a strong focus on inspiring more New Zealanders to vote, and building a pool of skilled candidates to stand in their communities.

Voting papers will be sent out from 20 September 2019 and must be received by the council before midday on Election Day, 12 October 2019.