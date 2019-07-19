Nominations open for Horowhenua District Council elections

Friday, 19 July, 2019 - 11:03

If you see yourself as a potential leader and are passionate about your district, then now’s your chance to give local politics a go and have a say in your community’s future.

Nominations for candidates wishing to stand in this year’s local council elections have now opened.

Horowhenua District Council’s Chief Executive David Clapperton says anyone wishing to stand as a candidate for Horowhenua District Council or for Foxton Community Board should get their nominations in now.

Nominations close at noon on Friday 16 August.

"We are encouraging anyone who wants to make a difference in the local community to stand," says Mr Clapperton.

"Local government and local democracy are fundamental to our society, giving the opportunity for everyone’s voice to be heard. Mayors and councillors exercise a leadership role in our towns, cities and regions and represent the views of the community.

"We need a range of elected members of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds to ensure our council represents the diversity of our community. Anyone over the age of 18 can stand for election as long as they are a New Zealand citizen and enrolled on the electoral roll."

Meanwhile, Local Government New Zealand recently announced the launch of its Vote 2019 campaign, which aims to lift nationwide voter turnout in local elections and increase people’s engagement with their local council.

The national Vote 2019 campaign will showcase the value local government provides to communities across the country, with a strong focus on inspiring more New Zealanders to vote, and building a pool of skilled candidates to stand in their communities.

Voting papers will be sent out from 20 September 2019 and must be received before midday on Election Day, 12 October 2019.

For further information on standing as a candidate visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz or

www.vote2019.co.nz or contact Electoral Officer Warwick Lampp, tel 0800 398 683 or email wlampp@electionz.com.