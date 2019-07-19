Nominations open for Waikato District Council elections

Friday, 19 July, 2019 - 11:05

Be the same or be the change - if you think you can make a difference in your community, stand at this year’s Waikato district elections.

Nominations for candidates wanting to stand at this year’s Waikato district elections opened today.

Waikato District Council’s Chief Executive Gavin Ion says anyone wanting to stand as a candidate for Waikato District Council or for their community board should get their nominations in now.

"Don’t leave it until the last minute."

Nominations close at noon on Friday 16 August. Nomination forms can be collected from any Council office, by visiting www.votewaikato.co.nz or by phoning the electoral office on 0800 922 822.

"We are encouraging anyone who wants to make a difference in the local community to stand," Mr Ion says.

"This is your chance to shape your community and make sure it is not overlooked. Mayors and councillors exercise a leadership role in our towns, cities and regions and represent the views of their communities. Being on a community board also provides an opportunity for you to make a difference on key local issues.

"We need a range of elected members of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds to ensure our council represents the diversity of our community. Anyone over the age of 18 can stand for election as long as they are a New Zealand citizen and enrolled on the electoral roll."

Voting papers will be sent out from 20 September 2019 and must be received before midday on Election Day, 12 October 2019.

For further information on standing as a candidate visit www.votewaikato.co.nz or contact Waikato District Council’s Electoral Officer, Dale Ofsoske.