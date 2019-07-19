New Maori Warden funding aimed for the future - Peters, Mahuta

Friday, 19 July, 2019 - 11:30

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and MÄori Development Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta have announced $3.75 million in assistance for MÄori Wardens to prepare for the future.

More than 450 MÄori Wardens from across 16 districts have gathered at TÅ«rangawaewae Marae to attend this year’s MÄori Wardens Conference to embark on a way forward.

"MÄori Wardens play a huge role within our communities and we want to invest in the wardens and ensure they have the right skills and tools to be of service to their communities," says Mr Peters. "This is another step in the right direction for the wardens."

"The funding will be used to invest directly in to the development of a new MÄori Wardens self-management capability, along with increased training, recruitment and promotion which is a huge step forward for the organisation," says Nanaia Mahuta.

The money in the Wellbeing Budget will also start an awards programme to recognise their work.

The roles, functions and powers of the MÄori Wardens are provided for in the MÄori Community Development Act 1962 which is administered by the MÄori Development Minister.

The initial role of the MÄori Wardens has broadened and there are now over 900 MÄori Warden volunteers across the nation.

"They have built enduring and trusted relationships with our whÄnau, non-MÄori groups and amongst our different communities, making them more accessible to every day New Zealanders in a way that many other organisations struggle to do.

"MÄori Wardens have a long legacy, they are known all across Aotearoa New Zealand, so this funding really recognises their significant contribution," says Nanaia Mahuta.

"MÄori wardens were, are, and always will be a huge asset to New Zealand’s social cohesion and the prevention of social dislocation before it happens. It’s high time we honoured some of our volunteer organisations with a little support," Mr Peters says.