New Maori Warden funding aimed for the future - Peters, Mahuta

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and MÄori Development Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta have announced $3.75 million in assistance for MÄori Wardens to prepare for the future.
More than 450 MÄori Wardens from across 16 districts have gathered at TÅ«rangawaewae Marae to attend this year’s MÄori Wardens Conference to embark on a way forward.
"MÄori Wardens play a huge role within our communities and we want to invest in the wardens and ensure they have the right skills and tools to be of service to their communities," says Mr Peters. "This is another step in the right direction for the wardens."
"The funding will be used to invest directly in to the development of a new MÄori Wardens self-management capability, along with increased training, recruitment and promotion which is a huge step forward for the organisation," says Nanaia Mahuta.
The money in the Wellbeing Budget will also start an awards programme to recognise their work.
The roles, functions and powers of the MÄori Wardens are provided for in the MÄori Community Development Act 1962 which is administered by the MÄori Development Minister.
The initial role of the MÄori Wardens has broadened and there are now over 900 MÄori Warden volunteers across the nation.
"They have built enduring and trusted relationships with our whÄnau, non-MÄori groups and amongst our different communities, making them more accessible to every day New Zealanders in a way that many other organisations struggle to do.
"MÄori Wardens have a long legacy, they are known all across Aotearoa New Zealand, so this funding really recognises their significant contribution," says Nanaia Mahuta.
"MÄori wardens were, are, and always will be a huge asset to New Zealand’s social cohesion and the prevention of social dislocation before it happens. It’s high time we honoured some of our volunteer organisations with a little support," Mr Peters says.
