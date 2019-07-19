Nominations open for Greater Wellington in October elections

Friday, 19 July, 2019 - 11:24

Greater Wellington Regional Council is urging people to make a stand for their region by securing nomination as candidates in October’s local body elections. Nominations open today (19 July) and close at 12noon on 16 August.

If the fast-growing and vibrant Wellington region is your home, then now is your opportunity to make a positive difference to its future.

Regional councillors are at the forefront of change on key subjects such as delivering public transport, protecting and enhancing the environment, managing flood protection, enhancing water quality, safeguarding our water supply and responding to climate change - the big issues that matter to the people of the region.

So if you are interested complete a nomination form, which is available from www.MakeAStand.co.nz, Greater Wellington Regional Council’s Electoral Officer or from the following Greater Wellington Regional Council locations:

- Level 2, 15 Walter Street, Wellington

- Shed 39, 2 Fryatt Quay, Pipitea, Wellington

- Level 4, Departmental Building, 35-37 Chapel Street, Masterton

Provide the nomination form to Greater Wellington Regional Council by:

Delivery to Level 2, 15 Walter Street, Te Aro, Wellington

Email (in scanned format) to elections@gw.govt.nz

Post to Greater Wellington Regional Council at PO Box 11646, Manners Street, Wellington 6142 (please allow for postal times)

Your completed nomination form must be received by Greater Wellington’s Electoral Officer by the close of nominations, 12noon, 16 August 2019.