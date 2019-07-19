Nominations open for Taupo local elections

Friday, 19 July, 2019 - 12:05

Passionate potential politicians are now invited to put their names forward for the 2019 local body elections, with nominations open from today.

Those interested in standing for Taupō District Council, Waikato Regional Council or the Lakes District Health Board can be nominated until midday August 16.

Deputy electoral officer Tina Jakes said becoming an elected member in the Taupō District was a great way to make a meaningful contribution to the area.

"Representing our community as a councillor, community board member or the mayor can be hugely rewarding and we encourage anyone who is interested to put their name forward," she said. "Anyone in the community who wants to make a difference should stand - local government and democracy are part of what makes our society great, and we need a range of elected members representing the diversity of our community."

The Taupō District Council election will be for the mayor and 11 councillors, including one from the newly established Taupō East Rural ward, seven from the Taupō ward, two from Turangi/Tongariro and one from Mangakino. There will also be an election for the Turangi/Tongariro Community Board which will include four members from Turangi town and two members from the remaining area the ward covers.

Nomination forms and further information are available at taupo.govt.nz/elections. Local body elections will be held on October 12 and will decide the elected members for the three following years.