Number on benefits skyrockets in Christchurch - Louise Upton

Friday, 19 July, 2019 - 16:21

The Labour-led Government’s aimless policies have seen huge increases in the number of people on jobseeker benefits in Christchurch since taking office, National’s Social Development Spokesperson Louise Upston says.

"Figures released recently show that dependence on benefits is up by almost 15 per cent in regions like Christchurch despite the fact employers are desperate for workers."

"This means that fewer people are moving into work, living better lives and sharing in the Christchurch economy. The Government continues to claim the economy is strong, but we’re just not seeing that translate into more moving into work locally.

"National’s priority has consistently been to incentivise people into work as that is proven to be the best route out of poverty.

"Letting Kiwis languish on benefits is neither kind nor caring. Benefits are a vital safety net, not a long-term solution for people struggling with the rising cost of living.

"We’ve got so many innovative and dynamic employers in Christchurch who want to keep growing their businesses, but this Labour-led Government just isn’t aspirational for Kiwis who could have a brighter future in employment.

"National’s social investment approach was helping Kiwis to upskill, giving them individualised plans and achieving results. This Government has no plan on how to move more Kiwis into work.

"New Zealanders can’t afford this Government."