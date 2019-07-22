Congratulations to world champion Silver Ferns - Nikki Kaye

Monday, 22 July, 2019 - 09:37

"Congratulations to the Silver Ferns on their stunning Netball World Cup win in Liverpool, they played throughout the tournament with real grit and determination, National’s Sport and Recreation spokesperson Nikki Kaye says.

"The Silver Ferns faced challenges prior to the tournament but through perseverance, superb teamwork and great leadership they won the cup. This is also the first Netball World Cup win for New Zealand in 16 years, a great boost for netball in New Zealand.

"The team has layers of depth and it is great to see some of the longer serving players to be able to take home the cup.

"Coach Noelene Taurua also deserves massive praise for her outstanding leadership throughout the last 11 months. She is hugely respected at home and abroad. Netball NZ and CEO Jennie Wylie have also worked incredibly hard to ensure the team has the best support possible.

"All New Zealanders should be proud of the Silver Ferns Netball world cup win in Liverpool. I have no doubt they will receive a heroes welcome when they come home."