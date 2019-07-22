Nominations open for South Waikato local council elections

Monday, 22 July, 2019 - 12:56

If you see yourself as a potential leader and are passionate about the South Waikato and our towns, then now’s your chance to give local politics a go and have a say in your community’s future.

Nominations for candidates wishing to stand in this year’s local council elections have now opened.

Jude Cuttriss, Council’s Deputy Electoral Officer says anyone wishing to stand as a candidate in the South Waikato, for Mayor, PutÄruru Ward, TÄ«rau Ward, Tokoroa Ward, or for the TÄ«rau Community Board should get their nominations in now.

Nominations close at noon sharp on Friday 16 August.

"We are encouraging anyone who wants to make a difference in the local community to stand," says Mrs Cuttriss.

"We have already received our first nomination, which is very exciting this early in the nomination period," she added.

"Local government and local democracy are fundamental to our society, giving the opportunity for everyone’s voice to be heard. Mayors, Councillors and Community Board Members have a leadership role in our towns and district and represent the views of the community.

"We need a range of elected members of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds to ensure our council represents the diversity of our community. Anyone over the age of 18 can stand for election as long as they are a New Zealand citizen and enrolled on the electoral roll."

Voting papers will be sent out from 20 September 2019 and must be received by the council before midday on Election Day, 12 October 2019.

For further information on standing as a candidate visit www.southwaikato.govt.nz.