Q+A: PM can’t say whether Govt will meet KiwiBuild goals

Tuesday, 23 July, 2019 - 00:38

PM can’t say whether the Government will meet its KiwiBuild goals.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern couldn’t say whether the Government would meet its goal of building 16-thousand KiwiBuild homes by the end of its first term. She was interviewed on Q+A tonight.

"We’ve been very open we’re not on track"

"If you are asking me if we are backing away from the idea there’s been market failure? Absolutely not. And do we still believe there is a role for the state to play in trying to encourage more affordable homes being built, creating a fund that rolls through - these are not subsidised houses and I think that’s an important point to make - yes, I do but we need to obviously do things differently."

She says the politically easy option would be to do what has been done before.

"It’s a risky move and it’s been hard. It hasn’t always succeeded. But I absolutely stand by the fact that we had to do something different."

