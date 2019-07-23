Hunters concerned with second round of firearms reform - GAC

Tuesday, 23 July, 2019 - 09:21

"The Government’s second round of firearms reforms has hunters concerned that they will be burdened with onerous and unnecessary compliance and costs," says Game Animal Council Chair Don Hammond.

"The measures announced yesterday, including the establishment of a firearms register, a shortened licence renewal period and a general increase in compliance, require proper analysis as they could prove unfair for legitimate firearms owners."

"There is no reason for law-abiding hunters to be unreasonably inconvenienced by legislative changes of dubious benefit and that do not make New Zealand safer," says Hammond. "We wait to be convinced of the value of some of these measures and whether they will fix the fundamental issue of firearms falling into the wrong hands."

"Of course, the devil is always in the detail, and the Game Animal Council looks forward to reviewing the legislation and what it will mean for hunters once it is available in August."

"I also urge the Government to hold a full-length consultation process once the Bill reaches select committee," says Hammond. "Hunters, like all New Zealanders deserve the opportunity to have their say on legislative proposals that may fundamentally impact their lives."

The Game Animal Council did not oppose the first tranche of firearms reform that sought to restrict the availability of MSSA’s, as those weapons are largely unsuitable for recreational large game animal hunting.

