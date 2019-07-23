ALRANZ welcomes movement on abortion law reform

Tuesday, 23 July, 2019 - 16:47

ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa welcomes the news that the government has finalised a draft abortion law reform bill. The bill goes before the legislative Cabinet committee today. It is expected to progress easily.

"It’s great to finally see some movement in this space, although we won’t know how good the draft bill is for people seeking abortion care until we actually see it," said Terry Bellamak, ALRANZ National president.

"It’s also more of a disappointment than a surprise to discover New Zealand First has been responsible for blocking the bill. We understand some members of that caucus are quite pragmatic and well-informed on reproductive issues, others not so much."

ALRANZ also applauds Justice Minister Andrew Little’s recruitment of Amy Adams to build understanding and support for abortion law reform in National’s caucus.

"That particular job really requires someone with patience, fortitude, and mana. Amy Adams is a great choice," said Bellamak.

"We have been waiting for abortion law reform for over 40 years. Every day we still wait is an embarrassment and a rebuke to our government.

In New Zealand, abortion is still in the Crimes Act.

ALRANZ wants to reform New Zealand’s laws around abortion care. Under New Zealand’s abortion laws, two certifying consultants must approve every abortion under a narrow set of grounds set out in the Crimes Act. Those grounds do not include rape, nor the most common reasons cited overseas: contraception failure and the inability to support a child.