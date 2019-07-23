Supporting safer and healthier workplaces - Lees Galloway

Tuesday, 23 July, 2019 - 13:00

We’re investing in the wellbeing of working New Zealanders by supporting the modernisation of WorkSafe and improving its ability to help businesses and workers to stay safe, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says.

"Every New Zealander deserves to return home from work safe and healthy. We’re working to improve the health, safety and wellbeing of working New Zealanders by helping WorkSafe to plan for the future and work on new areas including work related harm, mental health and hazardous substances (including carcinogens)," says Iain Lees-Galloway.

With this help, WorkSafe will be able to plan for the future using data, intelligence and insights to do predictive modelling and ensure that regulations and actions are targeted, aligned and flexible.

We are supporting WorkSafe to:

Improve responses in priority areas by hiring specialist staff and providing existing staff with a broader skill-set

Provide more certainty for businesses and workers by publishing new educational materials, guidance and digital tools

Hire more staff, to increase engagement with businesses and workers

Obtain further specialist assessment, investigation and enforcement resources, so more businesses not meeting their obligations can be held to account

Address operating cost pressures in areas of regulatory risk.

"We’re investing $57 million over four-years in this work by WorkSafe. It is funded through the Wellbeing Budget.

Iain Lees-Galloway last week announced a consultation on options to clarify and improve regulations and in December released the Health and Safety at Work Strategy, which has a broad view of work-related health risks, including mental health.

"Our commitment to improving the wellbeing of all New Zealanders includes a focus on making our workplaces healthier and safer. The additional funding for WorkSafe will help make that a reality," Iain Lees-Galloway says.