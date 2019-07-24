Allies of Ihumatao occupiers to hold action at Parliament

Wednesday, 24 July, 2019 - 10:36

On Wednesday 24 July, allies in Wellington will stand in solidarity with SOUL (Save Our Unique Landscape) at Ihumātao. The kaitiaki at the historical site were served an eviction notice yesterday by the police and Fletchers for protecting their ancestral land from development into special housing.

The land is of deep ecological and cultural significance to those at Ihumātao, and all of Aotearoa. It is the longest occupied land in Aotearoa which has been inhabited for 800 years. The land was illegally confiscated in 1863. Otuataua Stonefields, part of Ihumātao, is a World Heritage reserve that hold the remains of houses, gardens and burial grounds.

Kassie Hartendorp, event organiser, says that the Government needs to intervene and address historical wrongs. Holding the Government to account for their failure to protect the whenua is a major purpose of the action:

"Jacinda Ardern has been silent on this issue for too long. The Government are currently using police resources to intimidate and evict peaceful communities whose only crime is to care about their land, the history of their people, and the future of their grandchildren. There is a simple solution: the Crown can buy back this sacred heritage land and return it to its rightful guardians."

Gayaal Iddamalgoda, event spokesperson, says:

"This is an urgent call for solidarity with the land protectors of Ihumātao. An attack on these peaceful protesters is an attack on our civil rights. It is the action of a Government that pretends to stand for the working class but in reality stands for corporate greed. Join us in holding this Government accountable. Let those in power know that we stand with Ihumātao against the theft of Māori land!"

All who are allied with this kaupapa are invited to convene at 12pm at the Wellington Cenotaph for speeches and a gathering at Parliament. This action is organised by SOUL Solidarity Pōneke.