Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Fiji - Peters

Wednesday, 24 July, 2019 - 15:20

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Fiji this week to attend the Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on 26 July.

"The Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is an important opportunity to consider key regional issues and deepen partnerships within our Pacific family, ahead of the Pacific Island Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Tuvalu in August," said Mr Peters.

"Key priorities for the meeting will include strengthening Pacific regionalism, responding to climate change, advancing the Boe Declaration on regional security, fisheries and oceans issues, and the Forum’s approach to collective international engagement.

"The Government is committed to advancing security, well-being, prosperity and resilience in our Pacific neighbourhood" Mr Peters said.

While in Fiji, Minister Peters expects to engage with a range of regional counterparts.

Mr Peters will be in Fiji from 25 to 27 July.