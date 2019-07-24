Hui Maori report released - Andrew Litte

Wednesday, 24 July, 2019 - 15:30

Justice Minister Andrew Little says the InÄia Tonu Nei: MÄori Justice Hui report released today provides important insights into MÄori attitudes toward the justice system and ideas on how to improve justice outcomes.

InÄia Tonu Nei - now is the time: We lead, you follow is a report authored by the organisers of the Hui MÄori held in April this year to focus on MÄori justice issues in the wake of the 2018 Criminal Justice Summit. It was released today to Hui MÄori participants and the public by Ta Mark Solomon and Katie Murray, who are representing the roopu.

"I thank Ta Mark and Katie alongside the organisers of the Hui MÄori, Te Ohu Whakatika, for delivering a successful event and, subsequently, the report," says Andrew Little.

"I had the privilege of being invited to this event, and indeed I spoke at it. The depth of feeling toward the justice system was obvious, as was the sense of urgency that we collectively need to grasp the generational opportunity to improve the justice system.

"There was also a great deal of generosity of spirit, collegiality and a genuine intent to partner with the Crown to lead work for a more effective system for Aotearoa New Zealand.

"I acknowledge there is work that we must do to improve the justice system, and the InÄia Tonu Nei report contains many recommendations that this Government will take the time necessary to examine," says Andrew Little.

"This report is an important step in our journey toward a better justice system, and complements the recent He Waka Roimata: A Vessel of Tears report from Te UepÅ« HÄpai i te Ora - the Safe and Effective Justice Advisory Group and upcoming reports examining victims issues from the Chief Victims Advisor.

"It is clear that New Zealanders from across the country are calling for the criminal justice system to be overhauled. It is also clear that we must do better for MÄori, who are over-represented in nearly every stage of the justice system.

"We need a criminal justice system that holds to account, and that strives to change the factors in offenders’ lives that cause offending. The objective must be less offending, less re-offending, and fewer victims of crime who are better supported," says Andrew Little.

Report link here: https://safeandeffectivejustice.govt.nz/about-this-work/hui-maori/