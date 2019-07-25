CTU Runanga calls on Fletchers to return 'sacred' Ihumatao

|
The collective voice of Māori working people, Te Rūnanga o ngā Kaimahi Māori, the partner of the Council of Trade Unions, is calling for the sacred Ihumātao land in South Auckland to be returned to Iwi.
CTU Vice-President Māori Syd Keepa, on behalf of Te Rūnanga, is calling on the Iwi to open the channels of dialogue to allow a pathway forward to be found."
"Once sacred land has been lost to corporate big business it is gone forever. How Fletchers could even consider a housing development built on the bones of our ancestors is beyond belief. We must protect our tapu sites - they are deeply significant to all Māori," Keepa said.
