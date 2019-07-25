Cheryl Gwyn appointed a Judge of the High Court

Thursday, 25 July, 2019 - 18:06

Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security Cheryl Gwyn has been appointed a Judge of the High Court, Attorney-General David Parker announced today.

Cheryl Gwyn graduated from the University of Auckland with a BA in Political Studies and English and an LLB (Hons) in 1979.

She spent some time as a knife hand at the Hawkes Bay Farmers’ Meat Company before taking up a role in 1985 as an Investigating Officer in the office of the Race Relations Conciliator.

In 1986 she joined Chapman Tripp as a law graduate, becoming a staff solicitor on her admission to the bar in 1987, and joining the partnership in 1991.

In 1996 she moved to Wellington and spent five years as a partner at Russell McVeagh before her appointment in 2001 as the Deputy Secretary for Justice at the Ministry of Justice, where she developed a high-performing Public Law Group and represented New Zealand at the United Nations.

From 2003 to 2014 Cheryl Gwyn was Deputy Solicitor-General overseeing the Attorney-General’s Group at the Crown Law Office and having direct responsibility for the management of Treaty of Waitangi, constitutional and human rights law issues.

She was appointed the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security in 2014.

Justice Gwyn will sit in Auckland.