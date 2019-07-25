Cheryl Gwyn appointed a Judge of the High Court

|
[ login or create an account ]
Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security Cheryl Gwyn has been appointed a Judge of the High Court, Attorney-General David Parker announced today.
Cheryl Gwyn graduated from the University of Auckland with a BA in Political Studies and English and an LLB (Hons) in 1979.
She spent some time as a knife hand at the Hawkes Bay Farmers’ Meat Company before taking up a role in 1985 as an Investigating Officer in the office of the Race Relations Conciliator.
In 1986 she joined Chapman Tripp as a law graduate, becoming a staff solicitor on her admission to the bar in 1987, and joining the partnership in 1991.
In 1996 she moved to Wellington and spent five years as a partner at Russell McVeagh before her appointment in 2001 as the Deputy Secretary for Justice at the Ministry of Justice, where she developed a high-performing Public Law Group and represented New Zealand at the United Nations.
From 2003 to 2014 Cheryl Gwyn was Deputy Solicitor-General overseeing the Attorney-General’s Group at the Crown Law Office and having direct responsibility for the management of Treaty of Waitangi, constitutional and human rights law issues.
She was appointed the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security in 2014.
Justice Gwyn will sit in Auckland.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice