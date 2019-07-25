Ngati Rangi Claims Settlement Bill passes Third Reading

Thursday, 25 July, 2019 - 18:00

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little acknowledged and welcomed the uri (people) of Ngāti Rangi to Parliament today to witness the Third Reading of their Treaty settlement legislation, the Ngāti Rangi Claims Settlement Bill.

The settlement provides Crown apology redress, including an agreed historical account and Crown acknowledgements of its historical breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Ngāti Rangi will receive financial and commercial redress of $17 million, and cultural redress, including a cultural fund of over $150,000. Six sites of cultural significance will be returned to them, including the beds of Rotokura Lakes. The settlement also establishes Te Waiū-o-Te-Ika, a new legal framework for the Whangaehu River which recognises the river as an indivisible and living whole and provides for the intrinsic relationship between the river and all the iwi and hapū connected to the river.

"We can all celebrate the new beginning the settlement promises for both Ngāti Rangi and the Crown," Andrew Little said.

"When the Deed of Settlement was signed last year at Raketapauma Marae, the Ngāti Rangi lead negotiator Che Wilson likened it to a new Treaty between Ngāti Rangi and the Crown. In many ways that is true. Today we are reaffirming our relationship with hope and a vision for the future generations of Ngāti Rangi."

"Just as this settlement signifies a new phase of our partnership, today symbolises a new beginning for Ngāti Rangi and the Crown. Where we go, we will go together like that of a waka hourua; two hulls working as one."

Copies of Rukutia Te Mana, the Ngāti Rangi Deed of Settlement are available at https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/ngati-rangi/

The Ngāti Rangi Claims Settlement Bill can be found at http://www.legislation.govt.nz/