Resignation of the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security announced

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed Cheryl Gwyn, the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security (IGIS) has resigned to take up a new position as a High Court Judge. Her last day will be 31 July.

"Cheryl Gwyn has been instrumental in strengthening the independent oversight of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service and the Government Communications Security Bureau," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Over the last five years, the IGIS’s reports have helped describe more of our security and intelligence agencies’ roles and functions.

"The role of the IGIS is essential, providing primary oversight of the work of our intelligence agencies, helping provide both the government and the public with confidence that the agencies are carrying out their activities lawfully and properly, or identifying issues and practices that could be improved."

"I thank Cheryl for her service and contribution to the national security of New Zealand, and congratulate her on her appointment as a Judge of the High Court."

The process will begin shortly to appoint a new Inspector-General.

The current Deputy Inspector-General, Madeleine Laracy, will take on the functions, duties and powers of the Inspector-General during this time.