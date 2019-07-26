Tupu Aotearoa programme to support young Pacific people

Friday, 26 July, 2019 - 09:43

From today, Pacific young people living in the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Whanganui/Manawatu, will get backing to help access life-changing learning and earning opportunities that will lead to fulfilling and prosperous lives.

"Tupu Aotearoa is about changing young peoples’ lives through new opportunities and pastoral support. Whether it is help finding the right kind of job or training, advice on preparing for interviews, or career counselling," says Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio.

"Tupu Aotearoa will provide the backing for young Pacific people to lay personal foundations that they can build on towards achieving a vision of a confident, thriving, resilient and prosperous Pacific people in Aotearoa.

"Tupu Aotearoa will empower young people aged 15 to 39 years to grow new life skills, kick-start their career prospects, and earn a good living, as well as provide employers with a skilled, motivated talent pool they need.

"There are now more Pacific people born in New Zealand than ever before. Pacific have one of the fastest growing youth populations in Aotearoa, many proudly bilingual with bicultural parentage throughout regional New Zealand. This is a generation that is fast becoming the future workforce and consumers, entrepreneurs, sports, creative and community leaders that regional economies will be reliant on.

Tupu Aotearoa is the new name for the Pacific Employment Support Service (PESS) which reflects the expansion of the programme to regional New Zealand. Since its launch in 2010 as the Pacific Employment Support Service, more than 2,200 Pacific young people have accessed the service, with nearly half being been placed into work.

Seven organisations have been approved to provide this support in the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Whanganui-Manawatu. Each new provider is to sign a collaboration agreement with the Ministry for Pacific Peoples at a launch event in Hamilton today. The procurement process to identify providers for the Hawke’s Bay, Southland and Otago regions is underway.

"Each of the seven new providers brings with them local knowledge and experience that will enable them to tailor support to back the needs of young people, local communities and businesses. I know our team is looking forward to working with them.

"In addition to the support of Minister Shane Jones and the Provisional Growth Fund, the Wellbeing Budget allocated another $14.5 million to extend Tupu Aotearoa further to cover wider Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

"One of the best things about extending this scheme is that young Pacific people will be able to access this support in the places they live. By taking the support to them, we can help young people stay broadly and deeply connected to their communities," says Aupito William Sio.

Note to Editors:

The seven new providers that will be announced today as providers of Tupu Aotearoa services in Waikato, ManawatÅ«-Whanganui and Bay of Plenty are:

K’aute Pasifika Trust - a Charitable Trust based in Hamilton that provides health, education and social services to Pasifika communities and all other ethnicities.

Solomon Group - the largest youth services provider in the country.

Moving Mountains - offers a range of services to help people prepare for work.

SENZ Charitable Trust - a Charitable Trust aimed at improving economic wellbeing and living standards and strengthened Pacific families and communities. SENZ is an existing provider of support services through Tupu Aotearoa in Auckland.

Horowhenua Learning Centre Trust - a community owned Charitable Trust. Working to "develop people's potential" they deliver a wide range of employment and education services.

In-Work New Zealand Limited - New Zealand’s largest provider of government support services designed to help people into work. In-work is an existing provider of support services through Tupu Aotearoa in Auckland.

Alignz Recruitment - a Samoan family owned and operated New Zealand Company focused on helping people and businesses succeed and grow.

The areas they will cover are:

Waikato

Bay of Plenty

Manawatu-Whanganui

In-Work

Moving Mountains

In-Work

K’aute Pasifika

Solomon Group

Horowhenua Learning Centre

Solomon Group

SENZ

SENZ

SENZ

Alignz Recruitment