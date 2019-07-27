Prime Minister to visit Tokelau

Saturday, 27 July, 2019 - 19:00

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will visit Tokelau this week, a territory administered by New Zealand. This is the first visit to the atoll nation by a New Zealand Prime Minister since 2004.

Jacinda Ardern will visit each of the three atolls; Atafu, Nukunonu, and Fakaofo, and will meet with the Taupulega (village councils), Fatupaepae (women’s committees) and members of the community.

"As New Zealand citizens, Tokelauans and New Zealanders share a deep and warm relationship. Our visit presents the opportunity to celebrate the strength of this relationship and reaffirm our commitments to Tokelau" Jacinda Ardern said.

"We want to continue to work together to improve the quality of life on Tokelau’s atolls and to combat the threat posed by climate change. We look forward to discussing Tokelau’s plans for its future."

The trip to Tokelau will be preceded by a visit to Apia, Samoa, where Jacinda Ardern will meet Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, and visit the recently opened and New Zealand-funded Waterfront Events Space and Clocktower Boulevard.

Jacinda Ardern will travel from Samoa to Tokelau on board the HMNZS Otago, and will be accompanied by Minister Kris Faafoi. The Minister previously visited Tokelau in October 2018 and is New Zealand’s first Minister of Tokelauan descent.

The Prime Minister will be travelling from 27 July to 1 August 2019.