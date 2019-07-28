Tourism Infrastructure Fund to open 1 August

Sunday, 28 July, 2019 - 12:10

Round four of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF) will be open for applications from 1 August 2019, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

The TIF provides up to $25 million annually to support regions in developing critical tourism infrastructure.

"Tourism is a vital part of New Zealand’s success and we need to make sure we provide both our communities with the facilities they need and our visitors with the experiences they expect," Kelvin Davis said.

"The TIF supports thriving and sustainable regions by helping communities make the most out of the opportunities that tourism brings."

Kelvin Davis says round four of the TIF will have a focus on projects that retain community support for tourism and deliver exceptional visitor experiences.

"We’re encouraging a diverse range of innovative projects that address potential capacity issues and future-proof local tourism infrastructure.

"The TIF is a great example of what can be achieved by working closely and collaboratively with local government, communities and the industry to improve tourism across the country.

"It’s critical that we continue to do this as we implement the Government Tourism Strategy, and develop long-term sustainable solutions to tourism issues," Kelvin Davis said.

Successful projects will be announced in November 2019.

More information can be found on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s website