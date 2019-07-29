Tararua District Council prepares pre-election report

Monday, 29 July, 2019 - 09:45

Being informed and aware of what makes the Tararua District tick is key to making decisions on who to vote for in the upcoming Local Government elections in October. It is also a vital for anyone considering standing in the elections, with nominations now open through until Friday, August 16. To help you make informed decisions, council chief executive Blair King has prepared a Pre-Election Report (PER). This report is independent of the mayor and councillors, as required by the Local Government Act 2002.

The report provides information about the issues facing our district in the lead up to the Local Government elections on October 12, summarising council’s financial statements and forecast rate increases, as well as providing information on key projects which are in the planning stages. King says he hopes the report will stimulate discussion and he is encouraging people to seek out further information from council’s annual plan, long term plan and annual report. You can find copies of the PER and these other documents on council’s website, or they can be picked up at council service centres throughout the district. King says Tararua District Council is on track to deliver on the projects and programmes outlined in the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan (LTP), with many of the projects in response to factors council has little, or no, control over. These include increasing regulatory pressures, mitigating the impacts of climate change, or building resilience in both our roading network and wastewater, stormwater and drinking water networks.

In its 2018-2028 LTP council is also committed to promoting economic development, investing in activities which will attract more people to our district, assist business owners and entrepreneurs to either grow their existing business or establish new ones.

But council acknowledges the way we deliver services is likely to be very different in the future. Reading the PER is one way of understanding what is ahead for our district, helping you to make informed decisions on who you want to lead us forward in the governance roles of mayor and councillors. Tararua District Council aims to provide leadership and affordable services which will help to build strong and resilient communities, so it’s important to have your say and vote.

Remember to enrol to vote! You can check or update your information at www.elections.org.nz