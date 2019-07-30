Q+A: Simon Bridges interviewed by Jack Tame

Tuesday, 30 July, 2019 - 00:04

National leader Simon Bridges wouldn’t confirm whether he could work with Winston Peters and New Zealand First in Government.

"We’ll make a decision on NZ First next year, and we will clearly communicate that to the electorate.

"But the reality is this - and I’d flip it on its head - Winston Peters and NZ First have made pretty clear they don’t want to work with us. Look, the day of the election, he was suing my colleagues."

Simon Bridges told Q+A, "I’m not going to be on the cover of Vogue any time real soon", but the latest 1News Colmar Brunton political poll shows, "nearly one in two people in New Zealand today want to vote for the party."

When asked about the protest taking place at Ihumatao, Mr Bridges said, "I support 480 new houses going on in the way that Fletcher’s and that local iwi want to do it" and that , "you have an absolute right in this country to legitimate, fair, vociferous protest; you don’t have a right to break the law and get in the way of other people’s lawful activity."

