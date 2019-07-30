Q+A: James Shaw and Marama Davidson interviewed by Jack Tame

Tuesday, 30 July, 2019 - 00:01

Green Party poll reaction: our party’s support has been more consistent than other minor parties.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw told Q+A tonight that the Green Party is an "outlier" among the minor parties, maintaining consistent support in political polls since joining Government.

"It has been rock solid since the election. I mean, we’re the only party that’s seen no variance at all."

"It is counter-factual, as you say, if you look at the history of third parties in New Zealand actually we do appear to be the outlier."

When asked if the Green Party would like to do a deal with Labour to secure an electorate seat, James Shaw said "I just don’t think it’s necessary."

On Ihumatao, Marama Davidson said she would support the Government buying the land if that is what mana whenua wanted.

"We don’t have to create a treaty precedent here. We can be quite creative and look for a collaborative approach, an innovative approach to retaining that amazing beautiful land for the benefit of all New Zealanders protecting its cultural and heritage significance."

On demand link: https://www.tvnz.co.nz/shows/q-and-a

Q+A, 9:30pm Mondays on TVNZ 1 and one hour later on TVNZ 1 + 1.

Streamed live at www.tvnz.co.nz