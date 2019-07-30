Claridge-Padfield 'strong local voices for a better Auckland'

Tuesday, 30 July, 2019 - 04:43

Carmel Claridge and Mike Padfield believe that for too long Auckland local politics has been long on promises and short on action.

That’s why under the banner Better Auckland - Carmel Claridge (Maungakiekie Tamaki) and Mike Padfield (Orakei) are standing for election to Auckland Council so that the voices of Aucklanders can at last be heard and that they can help make Auckand better by delivering on real promises.

The Better Auckland campaign launch today (29th July) at St Chads Community Centre in Meadowbank heard Carmel and Mike outline their strong record of standing up for their ratepayers’ interests and what their immediate priorities will be, if elected.

Carmel has already saved residents over $36,000 simply by cutting ratepayer funded food from local board meetings, and was the only local board member to vote against subsidising private tree pruning. Mike has been a tireless campaigner to make sure that new housing developments don’t spoil the special character of the community and that safe and efficient transport solutions are found for a growing City.

Carmel says: I will make sure that the community voice of Maungakiekie Tamaki is heard loud and clear at the Auckland Council table. As founding member of the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, and Transport Lead on the Orakei Local Board I’ve learned how to effectively hold Council, including Auckland Transport, to account and ensure a ‘no waste’ approach to local government. Small savings soon add up and can make a huge difference to helping create a Better Auckland.’

Mike says: Our native city forests, waterways and reserves are taonga - very special places for all of us. Better Auckland will preserve and protect them - providing sound governance of our precious green spaces so that they will be shielded from the effects of increasing housing density and enjoyed by future generations.’

Carmel and Mike pride themselves on being hands on representatives. As Acting and Deputy Chair of the Orakei Local Board, Carmel has proven leadership skills. She is also a dedicated environmentalist - chairing Friends of Pourewa Valley and the Tamaki Estuary Environment Forum.

Mike has been an Eastern Suburbs resident for all his adult life and is active in supporting a wide variety of community groups and churches. He has more than twenty years experience tackling Auckland Council on issues related to transport, parks, safer communities and more responsible local use of your rates.

Better Auckland’s Key Priorities Are

1) Protect our parks and reserves from Council sales, and freedom camping

2) Protect our beaches from sewerage overflows - let’s stop the flooding on Tamaki drive

3) Protect our community from the effects of inappropriate housing developments

4) Protect and establish safe travel routes, including those for alternative transport modes, and preserve necessary parking around our community

5) Force Council to return more of our rates to our area