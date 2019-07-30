Taupo District Council releases pre-election report

Tuesday, 30 July, 2019 - 10:54

TaupÅ District Council’s Pre-election Report is now available to view ahead of the elections this October.

The report provides voters and candidates with information about the council’s financial position, the key issues it is facing and major projects it has scheduled over the next three years. Its purpose is to promote informed public discussion in the lead up to the local body elections on October 12 this year.

Council chief executive Gareth Green said a Pre-Election Report was a document all councils produced before the election following the guidelines set out by the Local Government Act 2002.

"This report provides a good snapshot of the district as it stands right now and includes previously published information from our Long-term Plan, Annual Plans and Annual Reports," he said. "The report also highlights how we are working to reduce debt and to maintain our strong financial position."

Nominations are currently open for the council, Waikato Regional Council or the Lakes District Health Board and close midday August 16.

The TaupÅ District Council election will be for the mayor and 11 councillors, including one from the newly established TaupÅ East Rural ward, seven from the TaupÅ ward, two from Turangi/Tongariro and one from Mangakino. There will also be an election for the Turangi/Tongariro Community Board which will include four members from Turangi town and two members from the remaining area the ward covers.

Nomination forms and further information are available at taupo.govt.nz/elections. Local body elections will decide the elected members for the three following years.