Government welcomes Danone investment in carbon neutral plant

Tuesday, 30 July, 2019 - 14:17

The Government has welcomed Danone’s announcement today of a $40 million investment into making its Balclutha milk powder plant carbon neutral.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said it’s encouraging to see that companies are willing to make this kind of investment.

"It’s really good to know that there are alternative low emission options for processing in the agriculture sector. This announcement today comes off the back of Fonterra’s decision a few weeks ago to move away from using coal. We’ll commit to working with players like this.

"It’s not just farmers who have a role to play, processors are also part of the solution and it’s really heartening to see companies starting to step up and acknowledge the part they need to play in tackling climate change".

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says this is another demonstration of how the Government’s programme of action around climate change is providing the incentives people have been looking for to do what they can to address global warming.

"From clean car discounts on low emission vehicles, to $14 billion investment on public transport and other clean travel options, to supporting farmers to manage, measure and reduce agricultural greenhouse gases, New Zealanders can see the future is in sustainable low emissions choices and they’re now making those choices," Mr Shaw said.