Strongest year ever for dwelling consents in Auckland

Tuesday, 30 July, 2019 - 16:09

Annual dwelling consents in Auckland hit 14,032 in June, a new record for the city.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the figure, which includes the 1152 dwellings consented in June, is more evidence of the progress being made in housing across the region.

"To put the scale of current consenting activity in perspective, we have consented more dwellings in the first half of 2019 (7443) than in the 24 months of 2009 and 2010 combined (7078)," the mayor said.

"We’ve also consented more dwellings in the first half of 2019 than in any full year from 2006 to 2013.

"The growth in dwelling consents issued was split across standalones, terrace houses and apartments, indicating that it was consistently across the sector.

"The Unitary Plan is having the desired effect-it is enabling the construction of more and different dwelling types, providing wider choice in housing options, and therefore improving affordability.

"At the same time, streamlined consented processes are allowing dwellings to be consented faster and more efficiently, with total growth in dwellings consented since August 2017 now at 40 per cent, or 4000 more consents a year. We’ve also seen growth of 9 per cent annually in the first six months of this year.

"While we still have work to do to address Auckland’s housing shortage, these figures show the progress that is being made."