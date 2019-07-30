Ministers attend international security meeting

Tuesday, 30 July, 2019 - 16:25

Ministers Andrew Little and David Parker have started three days of international talks in London, focused on cyber and online threats, and border and international security issues.

The talks included a round table with significant players in the digital industry.

The annual Five Country Ministerial brings together the national security and border security ministers from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States to discuss common national security issues.

Minister of Justice and Minister Responsible for the NZSIS and GCSB Andrew Little said the Coalition Government is doing its part, alongside longstanding international partners, to ensure the safety and security of New Zealanders across all areas of national security policy.

"The importance of this work has been tragically highlighted by the horrific terrorist attacks in Christchurch," Andrew Little said.

"Our talks focus on cyber and online threats, emerging technologies, border protection and asylum issues, countering foreign interference, and countering online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

"The Christchurch Call was the first step towards a shared goal of eliminating terrorist and violent extremist content online," Andrew Little said.

"New Zealand will continue to work with our partners industry, and civil society on solving this problem."

The Christchurch Call, led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron in May, saw a group of world leaders and tech companies adopt a pledge that seeks to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online to reduce the harm this content can cause.

Attorney-General David Parker will join the second day of the FCM and take part in Quintet of Attorneys-General meetings to discuss national security issues from a legal perspective.

"The world’s security environment continues to change quickly and it is essential we work together to ensure a peaceful and secure world for our citizens," David Parker said.