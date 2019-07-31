Trade Minister holds talks with UK counterpart - Parker

Wednesday, 31 July, 2019 - 11:01

Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker has held talks with UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss in London to discuss a future trade deal between the UK and New Zealand.

He met Secretary Truss less than a week after her appointment to the Boris Johnson government, and the two discussed a range of areas for future cooperation.

David Parker welcomed the reaffirmation by Secretary Truss of the shared commitment to move ahead quickly on a Free Trade Agreement as soon as the UK leaves the EU, building on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s talks with former Prime Minister Theresa May in London in January.

"New Zealand and the UK have deep and long-standing ties built on a shared history and shared values. That, and our track record as an honest negotiating partner, means it is natural we should be an early first choice for the UK to form an even closer trade partnership - through the negotiation of a high quality, comprehensive and inclusive FTA - shortly after its departure from the EU," David Parker said.

"Trade talks with the UK and the EU are important elements of the Government’s efforts to broaden our export markets to support local businesses and grow jobs."

Secretary Truss said: "I want New Zealand to be one of the first free trade agreements the UK signs as we prepare to become an independent trading nation once again."

The UK and New Zealand established a trade policy dialogue in late 2016.

New Zealand and the UK share strong interests in promoting a more open international trade environment and upholding and advancing the international rules-based system which underpins this.

"Secretary Truss and I also discussed ways that we can cooperate in newer areas such as digital trade and through potential future UK accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership," David Parker said.