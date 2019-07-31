Wagner launches Arts, Culture and Heritage survey

Wednesday, 31 July, 2019 - 19:19

This evening I’ve launched a survey to engage the Arts, Culture and Heritage sector and develop new and innovative policies, National’s Arts, Culture and Heritage spokesperson Nicky Wagner says.

"I have spent the past year listening to, meeting with, and visiting different individuals and organisations across this diverse, inspiring sector. The sector survey will test some of the ideas I have heard and seek to better understand the opportunities and challenges Arts, Culture and Heritage face in New Zealand today.

"New technology, increasing automation and artificial intelligence are collectively upending our daily lives and changing how we work. But through this change, there is one stable element - a constant demand and growing appreciation of creativity.

"Our bottom line is you. We want to know your needs and aspirations to inform and develop policies that will shape and support the creative sector in the years to come.

"This is a sector with tremendous social and economic value to New Zealand both domestically and in terms of our international reputation.

"Estimates suggest the creative economy is worth around $17 billion to our GDP and provides over 130,000 jobs.

"I welcome anyone who would like to be part of this conversation. You can complete the survey on my website, or come along to one of my meetings, which will take place in Wellington, Christchurch, Invercargill, Dunedin, Hamilton, Auckland, Tauranga and Whakatane. Future events will also continue to be held in the months ahead.

"The sector survey is available online at www.nickywagner.co.nz, and will run throughout August."