E tu statement on industry training changes

Thursday, 1 August, 2019 - 14:30

Please attribute this to Bill Newson, E tÅ« National Secretary.

"The changes proposed today are significant for working people.

"Industry training is important for working people as life-long employment and income security depends on the ability to continually develop skills at work and have those skills recognised across industry. Training at work while in employment - ‘earning while you learn’ - is important for working people especially those who can’t afford to rack up a big student debt.

"Today’s announcement is complex, the devil is in the detail and we will be reviewing the proposals carefully. Providing an industry voice through Workforce Development Councils is good, as is the transitionary approach to change. However, E tÅ«’s concern is that on the job training is not compromised over time to shore up Polytechnic viability. We will be taking the time to assess the changes carefully."