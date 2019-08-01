Peters welcomes Indo-Pacific connections during Thailand visit

Thursday, 1 August, 2019 - 14:34

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has welcomed New Zealand’s Indo-Pacific engagement during his current visit to Thailand.

Yesterday, Mr Peters co-chaired the ASEAN-NZ Ministerial Meeting; had bilateral meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Cambodia; and met Thailand’s Speaker and representatives of the Pheu Thai Party.

"New Zealand has serious strategic and economic interests to pursue in Thailand this week," Mr Peters said.

"We have enjoyed engaging with our regional partners on the challenges facing the Indo-Pacific and discussing how to deepen our cooperation," Mr Peters said.

Today and tomorrow, Mr Peters will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from India, Timor-Leste, Viet Nam and the European Union, whilst also attending the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum.

He will also meet with Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.