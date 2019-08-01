Thursday, 1 August, 2019 - 19:34

The TEU and its national rÅ«nanga, Te Toi Ahurangi, welcome the announcement MÄori will be included from the outset, as key partners in the next stages of the Reform of Vocational Education process, with the creation of Te Taumata Aronui - a MÄori-Crown tertiary education advisory group.

The new institute promises to have governance that reflects the MÄori-Crown partnership and promotes national collaboration and leadership with local solutions to regional issues, with a responsibility to prioritise MÄori learners.

TEU Te Tumu Arataki - MÄori vice-president, HÅ«hana WÄtene, and Te Mana Äkonga Tumuaki - President, Mamaeroa Merito say key to the success of Te Taumata Aronui, is its impact under the new one institution system, and the success of tauira MÄori, kaimahi MÄori, iwi and hapori MÄori, will be ensuring direct lines of meaningful communication between all groups included in the new governance structure.

"Our hope is that the new governance structure ensures direct lines of communication between Te Taumata Aronui, the Ministry of Education, the Tertiary Education Commission, the new Transition Board and management structure. Clear lines of communication will ensure the gains made by MÄori through the consultation process are not lost, and that the MÄori-Crown partnership is not only upheld and enhanced, but embedded" HÅ«hana said.

Announcements made today also include a review of funding rates for te reo MÄori and mÄtauranga MÄori and the co-design of the one institution with WÄnanga. TEU Te Pou TuarÄ , Lee Cooper welcomes this review and the demarcation and honouring of both te reo MÄori and mÄtauranga MÄori, but says the co-design of the new system should be an all-of-sector process. "WÄnanga play an integral role in the protection and revitalisation of te reo MÄori and mÄtauranga MÄori, but we mustn’t exclude universities from the process. The government has stated the new funding rates resulting from the review will be applied to delivery across the entire system, not just to the one institution and WÄnanga, therefore everyone needs to be involved".

Both WÄtene and Cooper say TEU MÄori members have expressed the need for local culture to be maintained and respected under the new, reformed structure of tertiary education. "A charter with an enduring commitment to strong regional campuses must also ensure an enduring commitment to regions in governance and representation. This must extend to the importance placed on the different mita and tikanga of iwi in which the polytechnics are located, and ensuring this is not lost at a local level under a coordinated national system".

Ultimately, Te Mana Äkonga Tumuaki Mamaeroa Merito says, there is still much work ahead in achieving equity in education in New Zealand, and in honouring the relationship expressed in Te Tiriti o Waitangi, "It’s great that Te Taumata Aronui is being formed to prioritise the MÄori learner in our tertiary education system, but key to the success of our MÄori learners is increased numbers in MÄori staffing at all levels. That needs to be priority. We can’t talk about MÄori learners in isolation without also talking about MÄori staff - recruiters, support services, lecturers, and those preparing MÄori learners for their transition to further education or work".