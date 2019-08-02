Grey District Mayor on water regulator, regulations and water bill

Friday, 2 August, 2019 - 09:16

Please see the following comment from the Grey District Mayor, Tony Kokshoorn:

The announcement last night of a Water Regulator to be appointed and a set of new Regulations to become operative from mid-2020 is neither surprising nor particularly significant. What is important is the Government’s Three Waters agenda and its implications for local democracy. Last night’s announcement is but a step in that process. The next steps in this will be the Water Bill and new Regulations, which will map out how the Crown sees the three waters managed into the future.

I admit to having concerns with the direction for the services. Instead of the Government and local government holding hands in developing operational and quality standards, providing funding and accountability measures, the political focus appears to nationalise these services. How will this impact on local democracy, how will it change the nature and scope of local government, will it avoid a Havelock water contamination, who will pay for the new standards etc, etc. It is extremely important that central Government and local government work together to achieve good environmental outcomes and cost savings for ratepayers.

I am incredibly proud of the work done by Council and its community on the Three Waters and the quality of such services in the District.

Tony Kokshoorn

Grey District Mayor