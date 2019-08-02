Biggest increase to public housing in nearly 20 years - Ministry

Friday, 2 August, 2019 - 10:31

More than 2000 families have a place to call home thanks to the extra 2178 public houses delivered by the Government this year - the biggest increase in the number of public houses in approximately 20 years.

"By exceeding our target of 1600 additional public houses this year by 578, more New Zealanders now have a place to call home that is warm, and where they feel safe and secure," Minister of Housing Megan Woods said.

"One of our first actions in Government was to stop the sell-off of state houses. We’re proud to have done that, and now to have boosted the public housing stock to support thousands of New Zealanders.

"The Government build programme continues to pick up speed and deliver homes across our communities.

"On average Housing New Zealand is building four new homes a day. As well as this, Housing New Zealand currently has about 2000 homes under construction or under contract.

"Housing New Zealand’s stepped-up build programme is delivering more and more homes that are designed and built to modern standards including double glazing, insulation, and affordable heating such as heat pumps.

"Registered Community Housing Providers are also making a significant contribution to increasing public housing supply. They delivered 955 of the additional 2178 public houses.

"The Government recognises that the demand for housing continues to rise, driven in part by a shortage of supply, inadequate housing, homelessness, and insecurity of tenure.

"Public housing supports a range of Government housing initiatives like the successful Housing First programme for chronically homeless people, and transitional housing to support people in urgent need of housing.

"We will continue to build more public houses and make sure people move into them, and off the Public Housing Register as quickly possible," Megan Woods said.