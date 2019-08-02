Upper Hutt City Council pre-election report

Friday, 2 August, 2019 - 10:58

Upper Hutt City Council has released its Pre-election Report for 2019, inviting the community to engage in the upcoming election. It is available at Upper Hutt City Council reception or online at www.upperhuttcity.com/2019-Elections

The Pre-election Report is a document Council produces in election year to inform the community on Council’s financial, operational, and project performance. The report provides potential candidates and voters with a seven-year snapshot of what Council has achieved and what’s coming up. This will help the community to assess the ‘state of play’ at Council so they can make an informed decision about standing in the election and voters can consider their satisfaction with the future state and who should represent them over the next three years.

Elections for all local authorities in New Zealand are held every three years using the postal voting method with voting papers being delivered from 20 September 2019.

For more information go to Upper Hutt City Council’s website: www.upperhuttcity.com/2019-Elections