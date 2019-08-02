Northland Regional Council nominations close 16 August

Friday, 2 August, 2019 - 10:49

Time is running out for those wanting to run for office as a Northland Regional Council (NRC) member at this year’s October local body elections.

Regional council Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske says an official month-long candidate nomination for people keen to contest one of the nine councillor roles ends at noon on Friday 16 August.

Mr Ofsoske says with roughly a fortnight to go (subs: as of Friday 02 August) he advises anyone thinking about contesting the elections to get their nominations in sooner-rather-than later.

All four of Northland councils are collectively keen to encourage a diverse range of people to run for office and typically many nominations are received in the closing days - or even hours - of an official nomination period.

"People are quite within their rights to file nominations at any point during that nomination period, but we do encourage people to get them in early as it helps ensure any potential problems with the nomination forms can be resolved in plenty of time."

Mr Ofsoske says in the NRC’s case, Northlanders will vote for nine councillors representing seven constituencies; Te Hiku, Hokianga-Kaikohe, Coastal North (two councillors), Coastal Central, WhangÄrei Urban (two councillors), Coastal South and Kaipara.

"Anyone aged 18 and over can stand for election provided they’re a New Zealand citizen and enrolled on the Parliamentary electoral roll."

Candidate information booklets and nomination forms are available from any NRC office, by phoning (0800) 002 004 or can be downloaded from the council’s website www.nrc.govt.nz/elections2019

Mr Ofsoske says as of Friday 02 August the NRC is still working its way through a previously-publicised series of seven information events for potential candidates, with meetings already held in Parua Bay, Ruakaka, Whangarei, Dargaville and Waipapa.

"There just two to be held, both on Saturday 03 August. The Te Hiku constituency event will be held from 10am to 11.30am at Kaitaia’s Te Ahu Centre Banquet Room and the other, for the Hokianga-Kaikohe constituency, at the Far North District Council chambers, in Memorial Ave, Kaikohe from 1.30pm to 3pm."

As at 9am today (subs: Friday 02 August) the NRC had officially received just a single candidate nomination.

Mr Ofsoske says voting documents for the election will be posted out to electors from Friday 20 September and must be received by the Electoral Officer by noon on election day, Saturday 12 October.