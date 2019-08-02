Palmerston North strengthens relationship with Rangitane o Manawatu

Friday, 2 August, 2019 - 13:49

Two agreements between Palmerston North City Council and tangata whenua, RangitÄne o ManawatÅ« expressing and strengthening the significance of their relationship were signed today.

The two agreements were the RangitÄne Partnership agreement and the co-management of Te Motu o Poutoa with RangitÄne.

"This Council has a tremendous commitment to our partnership with RangitÄne," says Chief Executive Heather Shotter. "These agreements formalise our existing positive relationship, reinforces our commitment and sets a platform for us continuing to work together collaboratively."

"RangitÄne have been the kaitiaki of this area for many centuries before the city was established. We’re delighted to formalise, recognise and embrace this as part of our city’s identity."

The second document formalises the co-management of Te Motu o Poutoa (Anzac Park) with RangitÄne o ManawatÅ«. The partnership document details the arrangements for establishing a co-management Committee.

The Agreement will allow the incorporation of other wÄhi tapu or ancestral sites in Palmerston North.

"This is a special day. Council recognises the opportunities the partnership will offer the City," says Mayor Grant Smith. "RangitÄne and Councillors have worked closely together to formalise the partnership to ensure and uplift the mana of RangitÄne o ManawatÅ« and work in true partnership on key sites."

Te Motu o Poutoa was agreed by both Council and RangitÄne as the most appropriate site for the Co-management Committee to initially jointly manage. Its cultural significance is listed in the City’s District Plan.

"Te Motu o Poutoa is a key cultural site that boasts the best geographical high-point in the City. It’s essential Council and RangitÄne work together in managing its future," says Smith.

Today has been a longtime coming for RangitÄne says Danielle Harris,Chief Executive of Taneneuiarangi Manawatá¿¡ Incorporated and signifies the great strides being made by both Treaty partners and shall enable more opportunities to emerge in the future to continue to grow and strengthen our partnership