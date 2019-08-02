Rotorua Lakes Council announces Te Ahurei appointment

Friday, 2 August, 2019 - 15:53

Arapeta Tahana has been appointed to the role of Te Ahurei to guide Rotorua Lakes Council’s ongoing relationship with Te Arawa.

Mr Tahana (Ngati Pikiao, Ngati Makino, Tapuika - Te Arawa Waka) will take up his new role 1 October 2019.

A councillor on the Bay of Plenty Regional Council for the Åkurei MÄori constituency since 2013, Mr Tahana has a background in business management, Maori development, local government and community development across both operational and governance roles.

Rotorua Lakes Council, Te Tatau o Te Arawa and Te Arawa Lakes Trust joined forces to recruit for the Te Ahurei role. It was developed to replace the Kaitiaki Ahurea MÄori role held by NgÄti Whakaue kaumÄtua Monty Morrison who is transitioning out to fulfil his tribal leadership commitments.

"I’m excited at the opportunity to join the Rotorua Lakes Council team and contribute to strengthening the partnership with Te Arawa in a way that delivers positive outcomes for Te Arawa and indeed the whole Rotorua community," Mr Tahana says.

"I’m also humbled by the history of the relationship between Te Arawa and settlers to Rotorua - it was these ancestors who set the vision for the spirit of togetherness. Our job is to honour that vision and make it flourish within the context of our times."

Rotorua Lakes Council’s chief executive, Geoff Williams says the new role will be crucial to the ongoing development and success of the council’s partnership with Te Arawa.

"We had a good number of very high calibre applicants and that was very pleasing because this is an extremely important role for our organisation.

"Our organisation deals with some very complex matters that require us to engage and work with Te Arawa effectively and we needed somebody who has the confidence of Te Arawa. With that in mind we established a joint recruitment panel with Te Tatau o Te Arawa and Te Arawa Lakes Trust representation to develop the job description and recruit a suitable person. It’s been a great process and we are very pleased to be welcoming Mr Tahana to the council team."

Mr Williams says the Te Ahurei role is focussed on external relations but will also provide input into the development of council’s internal capabilities as part of the organisation’s efforts to work effectively with Te Arawa.

The joint recruitment process demonstrates the spirit of the Te Arawa partnership that was signed with Council in 2015, a spokesperson for Te Tatau o Te Arawa says. "All parties ultimately want to contribute towards making the Rotorua district better for its residents while upholding the value of Te Arawa as mana whenua. Mr Tahana has all the requisite skills to advance progress on some challenging issues for Te Arawa and our Community and has the full backing of Te Tatau o Te Arawa and Te Arawa Lakes Trust in this new role. It is a true reflection of partnership in action and an encouraging step forward for Te Arawa and our community at large."

TÄ Toby Curtis, Chair of Te Arawa Lakes Trust, the tribal confederation’s mandated post-settlement governance entity, says Mr Tahana will play a vital role in facilitating ongoing relations between the council and Te Arawa hapÅ« and iwi.

"Te Arawa is fortunate to have a collection of young people who are well qualified, appropriately skilled and culturally committed to advancing the contribution of iwi, in all sectors of the community. I am confident that the appointment of Mr Tahana, will lead to a more active and greater involvement of Te Arawa in the economic development, educational and social advancement of our city and the Rotorua region.

"We look forward to a strong and enduring relationship with Our Lakes Council," TÄ Toby says.

Mr Morrison, who has provided manaaki (care/guidance) to the organisation, will remain at Council for a time to help Mr Tahana settle in.