Appointment of District Court Judge - David Parker

Friday, 2 August, 2019 - 15:55

Palmerston North barrister and solicitor Russell Walker has been appointed as a District Court Judge with both jury and Family Court jurisdiction to be based in Invercargill, Attorney-General David Parker announced today.

He has worked as a sole practitioner in Palmerston North since 1997. Since 2005 he has focussed on Family Court work and has conducted over 300 mediations.

He is a LEADR (now Resolution Institute) accredited mediator and Family Dispute Resolution practitioner.

Russell Walker is approved as Lawyer for Child and Lawyer to Assist as well as being a Youth Advocate. Prior to 2005 he was counsel in various criminal matters in the District Court and with appeals in the High Court. He has been heavily involved in regional Law Society initiatives involving the Family Court.

Judge Walker will be sworn in on 26 August 2019 in Palmerston North.