Supporting our volunteers - Poto Williams

Friday, 2 August, 2019 - 16:18

=Community and Voluntary Sector Minister Poto Williams has today announced this year’s grant recipients for the Support for Volunteering Fund.

"The Government is committed to ensuring that everyone who is able to, is earning, learning, caring or volunteering," Poto Williams said.

"Each year, the Support for Volunteering Fund provides up to $1 million in grants that support, promote and strengthen volunteering in the community.

"Voluntary work is crucial to many organisations that would otherwise be unable to provide programmes and services to people and causes that need a helping hand and year after year we see New Zealanders being incredibly generous with their time and energy.

"This year we’ve supported 17 regional volunteer centres and 27 organisations undertaking volunteering projects across the country.

The Support for Volunteering Fund for 2019/20 will provide:

- $175,000 to Volunteering New Zealand, which plays a leading role in the volunteer sector and builds volunteer capacity and capability through its member organisations.

- $747,000 to 17 regional volunteer centres and the Aotearoa Volunteer Centres Network, to recruit and train volunteers, promote good practice in volunteer management, and provide training and networking for community organisations.

- $80,000 to 27 organisations focusing on MÄori, Pacific and ethnic communities, who will promote and support volunteering and build volunteering capacity and capabilities within their communities.

"I’ve seen first-hand that strong communities lead to a strong New Zealand and I am delighted that this funding continues to contribute towards community wellbeing through the creation of networks and enduring relationships that benefit all New Zealanders," Poto Williams said.