Has NZ First betrayed women and our unborn? - Right to Life

Saturday, 3 August, 2019 - 22:55

The policy of NZ First on abortion was made abundantly clear by the Rt. Hon. Winston Peters at the Family First Conference in Auckland in 2014 . When interviewed by Bob McCoskrie he stated that "abortions should be legal, safe and rare". He was asked if he supported the Green’s policy of decriminalising abortion. He replied "no we don’t" He said that he believed that life began at conception and that the child had a right to life.

Why the current turn around?

It is reported in the media that Martin is working with the Minister of Justice to have the government’s bill to decriminalise abortion reconciled with NZ First party policy. The Hon. Tracey Martin stated recently during a Radio New Zealand interview that it was the party’s overriding principle to keep abortion "safe legal and rare." If NZ First’s policy is to oppose the decriminalisation of abortion, why then are they negotiating to support a bill that will decriminalise abortion, take abortion out of the Crimes Act, make it a simply health matter and make it no longer a crime to kill a child before it is born?

Right to Life asks the Minister of Children, the Hon. Tracey Martin, if the party has negotiated a secret deal with the Minister of Justice and the Prime Minister to give the support of NZ First for a government bill to decriminalise abortion.

Right to Life believes that many people voted for NZ First at the 2017 general election because they sincerely believed that if they were elected to Parliament they would vigorously oppose the anti- life agenda of the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern. Why then are they not doing this? Her agenda is to decriminalise the killing of the unborn, make it no longer a crime to kill a child before birth and make the killing of the unborn "a reproductive choice for women."

Right to Life asks the Hon. Tracey Martin; If you do a deal with the Prime Minister do you expect to receive their support at the election in 2020?

Right to Life freely acknowledges that Tracey Martin sincerely desires to do what is best for women and our precious unborn, but we must ask her if she realises that the Prime Minister seeks to dehumanise the unborn, declare that they are not human beings endowed with a right to life, seeks to make it no longer a crime to kill them, to make them property of the mother and give any mother the ‘right’ to kill her own children before birth for any reason?

Surely it is absolutely inconceivable that NZ First would now be secretly negotiating with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Justice to betray the women of New Zealand and our precious unborn.

The fundamental issue is not abortion but the status of the unborn child. If Parliament denies the humanity of the unborn child and moves the child from under the protection of the Crimes Act sections 182 and 183, allowing the killing of the child as a ‘health service’, we will have crossed a very dangerous line and be setting a very important precedent. A future Parliament could decide that those with dementia and Alzheimer’s are no longer human beings and may be killed as a health service. Will you be next?

In the interest of women and future generations Right to Life urges Tracey Martin to use her influence to maintain the status of the unborn child as the weakest and most defenceless member of the human family deserving of our respect and the continued protection of the Crimes Act.