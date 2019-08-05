'Tell him wear a damn condom or the candy shops shut' - Hannah Tamaki

Monday, 5 August, 2019 - 07:37

"It takes two to tango and we wouldn’t even be having this debate of abortion if women learnt how to value themselves and demanded that men stopped for 30 seconds and put a damn condom on."

We seem to legislate from one extreme to another. There is no excuse for most abortions in this country, in most cases it’s the easy answer for those to lazy to bother using the many contraceptives that are available".

Said the leader of Coalition New Zealand Hannah Tamaki.

Why the heck are politicians wasting tax payer funded time playing god with unborn lives. They seem hell bent normalising what a culture of death looks like and in a race with themselves to see how quickly they can kill New Zealanders.

On the one hand we are claiming we want to protect our babies suffering under the guardianship of the State, and on the other hand we are seemingly comfortable supporting the State to end the lives of unborn babies. Talk about hypocrisy……

I don’t care what the 4 options are being presented to politicians by the Justice Minister, it’s all murder.

Why don’t we try delivering proper sex education in schools and empowering parents to do exactly that, parent, instead of rushing laws through to make first degree murder a daily ritual for medical professionals to have to face.

This isnt a health issue, it’s yet another debate that doesn’t belong to politicians led by a liberal Government with a dangerous agenda dead set on destroying whats left of healthy family values which my generation will remember, many of us grew up with.

All this talk of a woman and her rights and liberating individuals with choices and freedom by deciding at what point a human life is a human life and deciding what a modern day family constitutes; is starting to make me think our MPs only want to legislate cannabis to justify the fact they are all acting stoned in the debating chamber when they come up with these mad cow ideas.

I’m putting a stake in the ground for the needless murder of many thousands of countless unborn children every year that never had a voice, with more than 13,000 abortions taking place in 2018.

To women that think it is their right to choose and access such a procedure, well I say to you, sorry, you chose to tango now embrace the outcome and responsibility that follows. Another life is more important than your want or desire to utilise a method of execution just because it is convenient and you feel like it.

What about the rights of the baby, and just because we might try to fudge the law to pretend they don’t have any, doesn’t mean those birth rights to human life do not exist. The right to life, the right to being born supersedes any law that humankind can pass.

At the moment a woman can not be charged under the Crimes Act for having an abortion, but everybody else involved is fair game. Well I think women who choose to act recklessly with no care or concern for another life that they should be protecting need to take some responsibility for their actions and be put in the firing line too.

We need to recognise an unborn child with the same laws that a living child has in all relevant acts of legislation. We need to amend and tighten these laws not move to completely eradicate them altogether.

The womb should be the safest place for all of us when we are welcomed into the world, instead politicians have appointed themselves interior designers and propose to leave the womb looking more like a gas chamber than a sanctuary of safety.